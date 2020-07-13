| 18.4°C Dublin

Teenage boy arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary crash

He is the second person to have been arrested in connection with the incident

By Aine McMahon PA

Gardai have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a fatal road collision which happened in County Tipperary on Saturday.

He is the second person to have been arrested over the incident.

A man in his sixties died, while a woman in her sixties received non-life threatening injuries in the two-vehicle collision, which happened near Nenagh at around 1pm on Saturday.

A man in his thirties, who was arrested on Sunday morning, has since been released – and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The teenager is currently being detained at Templemore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

PA Media