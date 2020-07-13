Teenage boy arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary crash

Gardai have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a fatal road collision which happened in County Tipperary on Saturday.

He is the second person to have been arrested over the incident.

A man in his sixties died, while a woman in her sixties received non-life threatening injuries in the two-vehicle collision, which happened near Nenagh at around 1pm on Saturday.

A man in his thirties, who was arrested on Sunday morning, has since been released – and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The teenager is currently being detained at Templemore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

PA Media