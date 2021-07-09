TD raises questions over Micheal Martin’s leadership following DBS result

Fianna Fail candidate Deirdre Conroy with director of elections Jim O’Callaghan outside the count for the Dublin Bay South by-election at Simmonscourt, RDS in Ballsbridge (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan has cast doubt on Micheal Martin’s leadership following the party’s disastrous result in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Asked if the Taoiseach should lead Fianna Fail into the next election, were it to go ahead as planned in 2025, Mr O’Callaghan replied: “We’ll have to think about that.”

Mr O’Callaghan, a TD for Dublin Bay South and director of elections for the party candidate Councillor Deirdre Conroy, was speaking after early tallies put her at just 5% of the vote.

“Any leader who indicates a date of departure unnecessarily weakens himself.

“I fully understand why the Taoiseach says he’s going to lead Fianna Fail into the next general election,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Asked if he was concerned for his own seat at the next general election, he replied: “Certainly if the result is similar to this, there will be more than faint alarm bells and I would have thought there will be alarm bells ringing in the heads of most Fianna Fail TDs in Dublin.”

He added: “Although this has been extremely disappointing and beyond what we thought was going to happen, there has been an awareness in Fianna Fail since the last election that the party has been declining nationally and in Dublin in the polls.”