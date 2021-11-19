TD calls for National Lottery probe with jackpot unclaimed for six months

A Government TD has called for an investigation into the National Lottery draw, with the jackpot unclaimed for the past six months.

Fine Gael’s Bernard Durkan made the call with the twice-weekly draw having rolled over on 46 occasions since it was last won on June 6 this year.

He said the chances of winning have become so remote that punters must believe “Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game”.

The Lotto jackpot is capped at 19 million euro, where it has remained since September, with no more money to be added until that sum is claimed.

“It’s been almost six months since it was won. This didn’t happen in Ronan Collins’ day,” Mr Durkan said, referring to the DJ and former host of the National Lottery draw.

“The jackpot has been stuck on 19 million euro since September. What’s going on? We need a full investigation and audit into the draw.”

Mr Durkan also called for a reduction of the number of balls used in the draw, which has increased from 36 to 47 since the lottery launched 35 years ago.

Tonight’s #Lotto Jackpot has NOT been won.



Two players in Dublin have each won a M5 + B prize of €384,261. 💫#ItCouldBeYou — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) November 17, 2021

“I have never agreed with Premier Lotteries Ireland’s decision to increase the number of balls to 47,” he said.

“I’m old enough to remember 1986 when there were 36 balls and that’s how it should have stayed.

“I call on the chief executive of Premier Lotteries Ireland, Andrew Algeo, to drop a couple of balls as a mark of good faith and make the draw more winnable.

“In 1988, there was 36 balls, 39 in 1992, 42 in 1994, 45 in 2006 before reaching a hefty 47 in 2015.”

Channelling former US President Ronald Reagan, Mr Durkan added: “Mr Algeo, tear down those balls.”

The Kildare North TD has also called for the return of a watchdog to oversee the draw.

He said: “In the interests of public confidence, I also want a full audit into why there has been no winner and a return of the independent observer from KPMG Stokes Kennedy Crowley, who used to stand beside the machine, keeping an eye on things.

“I’m not saying anything odd has happened, but it’s the longest run in the history of the game so we need a bit of reassurance.”

Mr Durkan, who sits on the Oireachtas Public Expenditure committee, said he will write to Minister Michael McGrath, “to express my concern here and to get his views on the matter.”

“As part of the terms of the National Lottery licence, almost 30c from every one euro spent on National Lottery games is returned to the Exchequer to be utilised by Good Cause projects,” he added.

“Currently, ahead of tomorrow night’s lotto draw, the prospect of winning is so remote that punters must be thinking Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game.”

The National Lottery has been contacted for comment.