Taoiseach yet to speak with US president-elect Joe Biden

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has not yet talked to US President Elect Joe Biden, despite tweeting that he had done so.

The Irish premier posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday saying he had spoken to Joe Biden, but it was swiftly deleted.

Mr Martin had written: “Just finished a very positive call with US President Elect @JoeBiden.”

The call would have been one of the first the US president-elect has had with world leaders following one on Monday Mr Biden had with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The Irish Government confirmed that a phone call was “being arranged” between Mr Martin and Mr Biden but it had not yet happened.

The government official said the tweet had been “sent in error”.

Speaking in the Irish parliament shortly after deleting the tweet Mr Martin described US president-elect Joe Biden as “the most Irish of presidents since John F Kennedy”.

The Fianna Fail leader said the Irish Government was “particularly pleased” that Mr Biden had “won the confidence of the American people”.

He described the win as an “outstanding personal mandate”, the largest ever in the history of US presidential elections.

“It’s fair to say I think the most Irish of Irish presidents since John F Kennedy,” he told Dail Eireann.

Mr Martin also said that during the campaign Mr Biden had “nailed his colours to the mast” in terms of his “absolute commitment” to the upholding of the Good Friday Agreement.

He said the president-elect had also made clear “his resistance to any measures or mechanisms or developments that would undermine the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Biden’s election was “good for Ireland in many ways”.

Ms McDonald told the Dail: “He is as we know proud of his Irish roots and without doubt a long-standing friend of Ireland.

“During the presidential election campaign and indeed throughout his time in office he has acted to promote and protect peace, progress and the Good Friday Agreement.

“He comes to the office of president at a time of threat from the British Government with Brexit and their refusal to honour agreements looming large.”

A call took place between Mr Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday afternoon shortly after Mr Martin’s tweet.

PA Media