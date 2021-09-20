Taoiseach welcomes planned lifting of US travel ban

The Taoiseach has welcomed the US administration’s decision to lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers entering the country.

Micheal Martin was speaking after a meeting with Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul.

The Irish premier said that he welcomed the announcement that the ban on foreign travellers entering the country, introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, would be removed in November.

Enjoyed my visit with Governor of New York @GovKathyHochul today.



We shared our experiences in tackling the pandemic, and the importance of connectivity between our two countries.



We also discussed her proud Kerry roots, and her family’s love for the GAA. pic.twitter.com/aYKRDULTAw — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 20, 2021

He told reporters that the decision was “important economically for Ireland, particularly aviation and tourism”.

He also said it was significant given the presence of large US companies in Ireland.

Mr Martin said that it “gives us confidence now that the final phase of travel and tourism is about to get a considerable fillip as a result of the decision”.

Mr Martin is in New York for a week of engagements at the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also said that the announcement was positive news for Ireland.

Irish travellers will be able to visit the US from November if they are fully vaccinated.

Irish travellers will be able to visit the US from November if they are fully vaccinated.

“This is something that we, along with our EU colleagues, have been advocating for a considerable time and we have alerted the US Administration to the high levels of vaccination within Ireland,” Mr Coveney said.

“Ensuring ease of travel is vital for protecting our strong connections across the Atlantic, be that in business, academia, tourism or family connections.”

“With 90% of Irish adults now fully vaccinated, I know this will come as very good news for many in Ireland, the Irish living in the United States, as well as our American friends with links to Ireland and the rest of Europe.”

On Monday evening, Ireland’s Ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall, called it a “positive development”.

Yes, this very positive development will bring welcome relief to so many Irish people who have been separated from family for the past 18 months because of the #travelban. https://t.co/jNqdlA1r0u — Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) September 20, 2021

White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the end of the travel ban, said all foreign visitors will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative test taken with the previous three days.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognises people who have received the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen from Johnson & Johnson jab as fully vaccinated, but travellers who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be able to enter because the US acknowledges its approval by the World Health Organisation.

Airlines will be required to collect contact information from international travellers so that they can be traced if required.