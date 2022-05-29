| 13.8°C Dublin

Taoiseach visits Irish troops in Lebanon

Micheal Martin laid a wreath in Tibnine on Sunday in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who lost their lives serving in Lebanon.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Lebanon this weekend (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Lebanon this weekend (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Lebanon this weekend (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Lebanon this weekend (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Taoiseach travelled to Lebanon this weekend to visit members of the Irish Defence Forces.

On Sunday Micheal Martin laid a wreath in the southern Lebanese town of Tibnine in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who have lost their lives serving in the country.

The Irish premier is in Lebanon as part of a visit to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney is also there as part of the visit, alongside Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Martin said he was “privileged” to take part in the memorial service.

Mr Coveney praised Irish troops for their “ongoing professionalism & service to the cause of peace.”

“Irish peacekeepers have the longest unbroken service to the UN of any nation. Very proud of that,” he tweeted.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy