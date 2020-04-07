Taoiseach urges public not to visit holiday homes over Easter

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged the public not to visit holiday homes over the Easter break in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Varadkar said that while the spread of the virus is slowing, people travelling could “give it a boost”.

In a tweet he said: “Please do not visit a holiday home or caravan park this Easter weekend.

“The spread of the virus is slowing but people travelling could give it a boost – spreading it and seeding it in areas unaffected so far.

“Stay at home and flatten the curve.”

It comes after the chief medical officer also urged the public to avoid unnecessary travelling over the bank holiday weekend.

Dr Tony Holohan said on Monday that people with second homes should not travel to them.

Dr Holohan said: “We would advise people to be staying at home, other than for essential reasons we have specified, essential work or travel to essential work.

“We want people to say within a 2km distance of their home and not engaged in unnecessary travel.

“That is the message for as far as we can see.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today and later in the week to discuss the current restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The measures are in place until April 12, and will be reviewed this Friday.

Dr Holohan said he does not expect the guidance to change.

“I expect that our advice will be to stay at home and not engage in unnecessary travel or leisure activity,” he added.

