Taoiseach – unprecedented funding for health service

An unprecedented level of funding has been allocated to the health service, the Taoiseach said.

That includes planning for coping with the winter and next year, Micheal Martin added.

He said: “This will enable them to cope with Covid-19, and will ensure a reformed and better health service for the future.”

We have the capacity and resources to come through this and we will Micheal Martin

At midnight last Tuesday, the Government moved the country to level three of the plan for living with Covid-19.

Level three involves a greater level of restrictions on people and society, particularly on the hospitality sector.

It is being accompanied with stronger compliance measures.

The Taoiseach added: “If we all change our behaviours and work together we can make level three work, protect lives and livelihoods, show that we can contain the virus and prevent its growth.”

He said the reopening of our schools has shown what can be done with collective effort and compliance with safety guidance and sensible measures.

We all need to look after ourselves and each other, particularly in the middle of a global pandemic. Let's try to check in on friends, family or neighbours who may be feeling lonely or anxious. Looking after our mental health is more important than ever

“As a result, the mental, educational and physical wellbeing of our nation’s children has been protected and enhanced.

“Keeping our schools open remains a key priority of government, to ensure that the life chances of our young people will not be impaired.”

The Taoiseach added: “An unprecedented level of resources have been allocated to the health services, both in the winter plan and throughout the entirety of 2021.”

Covid-19 is challenging countries across Europe and throughout the world.

He added: “The coming weeks will be challenging but working with Nphet, we will respond firmly and appropriately.

“We have the capacity and resources to come through this and we will.

“The essential steps remain the same.

“Reduce our social contacts, wash our hands, mask up and behave as if you have the virus.

“Stay safe.”

Another three people have died with Covid-19, as infections surged above 1,000 in one day in Ireland.

A total of 31 people are in hospital intensive care units.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said he was very worried about the numbers and how quickly they were deteriorating.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is to unveil Budget 2021 on Tuesday.

