Taoiseach to travel to White House for St Patrick’s Day if invited

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he will travel to the US for St Patrick’s Day if he is invited by President Joe Biden.

Mr Martin said he had not yet been invited to Washington DC for the annual Shamrock ceremony but said there were ongoing engagements between Irish Government officials and officials in the White House.

He also said he expected that he would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if he was to travel to the US.

His remarks come following much commentary about whether the Taoiseach should make the trip this year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Mr Martin should not travel to the US this year because of coronavirus.

Mr Martin told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “If invited, I will go to the United States.

“I think we have to work it out as two administrations and I’m conscious that we are in Covid times.

“There are huge challenges on the United States side in terms of their battle against Covid and President Biden has made that his number one priority.”

He added: “St Patrick’s Day represents a great opportunity, and always has, for Ireland. But I think it’s important that both administrations work out what’s the optimal way of marking the US/Irish relationship this St Patrick’s Day.”

Mr Martin said he expected that if he was to meet President Biden, he would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He described the relationship between Ireland and the US as very important and said it would be honoured and marked “in some shape or form” on St Patrick’s Day as usual.

The Taoiseach said the economic relationship between the two countries was key but that there were a range of issues regarding the undocumented Irish in America that he would like to raise with President Biden.

He said the Irish Government would also like to work with Samantha Power, who is in charge of US Aid, with a view to helping developing countries.

PA Media