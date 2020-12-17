Taoiseach tests negative for Covid-19 after meeting with Macron

The Taoiseach has tested negative for Covid-19 following contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has contracted the virus.

Micheal Martin underwent a rapid PCR test on Thursday as a precaution, having met with the French president at the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday last week.

His spokesperson confirmed the Taoiseach has been given the all clear, saying: “He tested negative.”

The Taoiseach was initially tested on his return from Brussels and then underwent a second, rapid test following confirmation of Mr Macron’s diagnosis.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Thursday that he has contracted Covid-19 (Justin Tallis/PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Thursday that he has contracted Covid-19 (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Martin also attended a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday this week after arriving back from the European Council meeting.

His spokesman said they would wait for the results of Thursday’s test before deciding if other Government ministers would be tested.

The spokesman said the Taoiseach was restricting his movements on Thursday, pending the results of his Covid-19 test.

Finance Minster Paschal Donohoe was also in Brussels last week.

His spokesman said he was tested before leaving Ireland and again on his return and “has restricted his movements in accordance with the healthcare advice given”.

A press conference due to be attended by Mr Donohoe on Thursday afternoon was delayed pending the outcome of the Taoiseach’s test results.

Mr Donohoe did not attend this week’s Cabinet meeting but participated remotely.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe restricted his movements after returning from Brussels last week (Julien Behal/PA)

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe restricted his movements after returning from Brussels last week (Julien Behal/PA)

France’s presidential Elysee Palace confirmed on Thursday that Mr Macron had contracted Covid-19.

In a statement it said he was tested “as soon as the first symptoms appeared”.

The president is to isolate for seven days, in accordance with French health guidelines.

“He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added.

Mr Macron met several EU leaders over the course of the European Council summit in Brussels last week.

It included a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German media have reported that Mrs Merkel tested negative for Covid-19 following the summit.

