Taoiseach slams Sinn Fein plan for no-confidence motion against Simon Coveney

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it is a ‘bit rich’ for Sinn Fein to criticise Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney on the issue of cronyism (Julien Behal/PA)

The Taoiseach has criticised Sinn Fein’s plan to table a motion of no-confidence against Simon Coveney in the Dail next week as “old-style naked opposition”.

Micheal Martin said it is a “bit rich” for the party to criticise the Foreign Affairs Minister on the issue of cronyism, citing the number of former members it has appointed to positions in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy confirmed on Friday that the party will table a motion of no confidence, saying the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy amounted to “blatant cronyism”.

He said the party took the decision because the Taoiseach did not sanction his Cabinet colleague over the crisis.

The act of appointing a former cabinet colleague to a made-up position was blatant cronyism.

The narrative that Minister Coveney brought to the Oireachtas is unbelievable & contradicted by all available evidence.

The failure of Taoiseach to act undermines Irish politics further. — Matt Carthy TD (@mattcarthy) September 10, 2021

Mr Martin said there needs to be “perspective and balance” over the issue, adding that sacking Mr Coveney over the appointment would not be “proportionate or balanced”.

“I think it’s old-style naked opposition politics that Sinn Fein are at here,” he told RTE Morning Ireland.

“Let’s be under no illusion – it’s an attempt to divide and conquer, and it’s a bit rich for Sinn Fein to be putting down a vote of no confidence on the issue of cronyism. One only has to look at how they performed in government – wholesale appointment of past ministers and former members.

“In terms of the Simon Coveney and the appointment of Katherine Zappone, I said that was wrong and I made that point and Simon Coveney has apologised to me.

“He’s gone before the Oireachtas committee twice and faced questions on that and has apologised to the Oireachtas committee.

Micheal Martin said it is a 'bit rich' of Sinn Fein to table a motion of no-confidence on the issue of cronyism (Conor McCabe/PA)

“Right now he’s involved with the Security Council, we have significant issues in Northern Ireland in the context of the Protocol, and we have Brexit.

“We need experience in that portfolio and, in my view, there needs to be, as I said, consistently from the outset, perspective and balance here.

“Are we seriously suggesting that the appointment of a part-time envoy in itself justifies a vote of no confidence in the minister? I think that’s not proportionate or balanced.

“I do not believe this is an issue that merits the removal of a minister in terms of the appointment of a part-time employee. I just simply do not believe that that would be a proportionate response.”

Mr Martin also said he expects his TDs to vote against the motion.

This week Mr Coveney apologised to an Oireachtas committee for his “sloppiness” in addressing questions about the appointment of Ms Zappone to the UN role, admitting that it had caused a “political embarrassment” for the Government.

His assertion that he had not offered Ms Zappone a job but that she mistakenly believed she had been offered one in March, months before the Cabinet was made aware, has been widely criticised.

Sinn Fein said the appointment process did not meet the standards expected of a government minister.

