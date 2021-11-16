Taoiseach says Ireland must act against Covid surge

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned that Ireland must act against a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases.

Micheal Martin, in an address on Tuesday evening, told the country: “The increased socialisation that we now enjoy comes with a cost, and that cost is an increased risk of infection.”

“In the last week, we have seen the second highest rate of hospital admission in all of 2021.”

“This is the fourth surge in infections that we have experienced as a country, but this time it is different,” Mr Martin said.

“It is different because of the extraordinary success of our National Vaccination Programme.”

Ireland has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 vaccine uptake in the world, with over 90% of people vaccinated.

The Government has agreed that pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in Ireland will have a midnight closing time from Thursday.

People will also be urged to work from home from Friday, if they can.

It comes amid growing concerns about the rising rates of Covid-19 in Ireland and growing pressure on the country’s fragile health system.

A further 4,407 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Tuesday.

There are currently 614 patients in hospital with the disease, with 114 in intensive care.

“The range of measures that we have agreed represents, I believe, an appropriate response to the situation we find ourselves in,” Mr Martin said.

“Continued progress in the journey to normal conditions is not inevitable,” Mr Martin said.

“It is only this collective effort that will keep our society and economy open.”

Ministers were given a stark warning at the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday, with estimates that up to 500 people may be in intensive care by next month.

The best-case scenario could see around 200 people in ICU

Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD will make an announcement on Covid-19 shortly after 6pm this evening.



Keep an eye on the @merrionstreet Twitter for a link to watch live🎥📱 pic.twitter.com/tlxaXsoxk0 — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) November 16, 2021

Following several hours of discussions on Tuesday morning, the Government decided that Covid-19 passes will be required for cinemas and theatres.

Ministers also agreed that household close contacts should restrict their movement for five days pending completion of antigen testing.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Tuesday that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that an extra dose of an mRNA vaccine be provided to anyone 16-59 with an underlying condition, as well as all residents of long-term care facilities.

Anyone aged between 50 and 59 will also receive a jab, if already vaccinated.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) called on Tuesday on the Government to immediately reintroduce Covid supports for the late-night sector.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, said: “We were told that if we waited until the majority of the public was vaccinated we would be able to get back to trading. Well, we waited and that wasn’t enough.

“Like the rest of the country, of course we are conscious of the worsening health situation.

“But this will still be really hard news for those working in the sector to take.”