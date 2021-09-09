Taoiseach says Fianna Fail must achieve ‘unity’ at think-in

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will face an in-person meeting of his parliamentary party on Thursday (Julien Behal/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said that he wants his party to “unite” as parliamentarians gathered at the Fianna Fail think-in in Cavan.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a closed-door meeting of the parliamentary party on Thursday afternoon, Mr Martin insisted that he intended to remain as leader despite internal opposition from some party members.

“I’ve been a member of parliament for many, many years. I have rarely ever seen unanimity on many issues, including who leads the party. So that’s not news. And my challenge is to hear people, my job is to listen.

“And I think what’s important coming out of this meeting is that the party unites.”

Earlier on Thursday, Sean Fleming, the Fianna Fail TD charged with writing a report into the party’s electoral fortunes in recent years, insisted that he did not see “any prospect” of a challenge to the Taoiseach when the parliamentary party meets for the think-in.

More than 2,500 Fianna Fail members contributed to the report, which recommends that the party needs to re-establish a distinct identity.

Its findings are expected to be discussed by Fianna Fail politicians during Thursday’s meeting.

Mr Martin said that now was an “opportunity” for the party to learn lessons.

He said: “In terms of the review of the last general election, we will have a very comprehensive engagement in relation to the work that has been carried out by Sean Fleming. It was the largest ever survey undertaken by the party members, which in itself is significant.

“We had the largest vote of any party in terms of grassroots voting that Fianna Fail would go into government, with 74% supporting that. As an exercise in grassroots democracy, that was significant, as was the survey contributing to the review. We clearly have lessons to learn.

“We were disappointed with the outcome of the election, we have lessons to learn from that, even though we are still the largest party in the Oireachtas, still the largest in local government.

“But we do need to change, particularly align ourselves with the emerging modern Ireland of the 21st century, and there is internal reflection needed there.”

He acknowledged that the confidence-and-supply arrangement with Fine Gael, which had kept the party’s historical political opponent in power until the 2020 election, had caused problems for the party.

“It did prove problematic, without question, towards the end and I think there are very fair points made in relation to that. But again, we did put the country first because of the Brexit situation that had arisen,” Mr Martin said.

He said that it was “unique” that his party had published the review into its electoral performance “warts and all”.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Mr Martin, with members of his own party calling on him to stamp his authority on the Cabinet amid the ongoing Katherine Zappone controversy.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney apologised for his “sloppiness” in addressing answers about the appointment of Ms Zappone to a UN role, admitting that it has caused a “political embarrassment” for Government.

Earlier this week, senior Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan denied he is among a number of elected members who would back a no-confidence motion against his party leader.

Mr O’Callaghan said there is concern in the party of how it is performing in the polls and said that they cannot hide from the election results.

“My own view is that, at present, a lot of people don’t know any more what Fianna Fail stands for, and I think we need to be much clearer with them in terms of what we stand for,” he added.

On Thursday, Mr Martin rejected any suggestion that he would not take up the role of Tanaiste when the time comes for Leo Varadkar to take up the role of Taoiseach as part of the deal agreed between the two Government parties.

“We have entered into a coalition government and we have made commitments in relation to that. I’m going to follow through on those commitments.”