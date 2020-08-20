Taoiseach: People should reduce social contacts

People should reduce meetings and social contacts as much as possible, the Taoiseach said, as he rejected claims the official message has become garbled.

Children must be able to return to school as safely as possible, Micheal Martin added.

The Government has faced criticism as it tightens restrictions during a renewed surge in coronavirus infections.

We want to save lives, we want to protect livelihoods Micheal Martin

Mr Martin said: “The overall message from NPHET public health advice is they want to reduce meetings as much as they possibly can.

“They want people to reduce the number of social contacts that they have because the numbers have gone up.

“We want to save lives, we want to protect livelihoods.”

He visited Nagle Secondary Community College, in Mahon in Cork on Thursday.

Great to see the work undertaken by Nagle Community College to get the school ready for reopening next week. Work like this is happening in schools right across the country and I want to thank teachers, SNAs, and all staff for their efforts over the past few months. pic.twitter.com/Nre1GwTaNn — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 20, 2020

Reopening schools this month is a priority of the coalition.

Mr Martin said: “We want children to return to school as safely as possible.

“It is in the best interests of the children.”

The Taoiseach rejected claims of confusion over Covid-19 messaging.

The GAA is among organisations which have been sharply critical.

Mr Martin said measures announced this week are aimed at ensuring a balance is struck between keeping people at work and keeping community transmission as low as possible.

“The numbers have gone up substantially in the last two weeks compared to a month earlier.

“That’s it. The numbers have gone up. We have to respond.”

We have already shown what we can achieve by working together for the greater good. As we learn to live with this disease, we must continue to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving in a way that protects one another. #HoldFirm 12/12 — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) August 19, 2020

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the country went from a weekly low of 61 cases earlier this year to 533 last week.

All outdoor events have been limited to 15 people, and indoor gatherings to six people, down from 50.

Weddings have been excluded from the updated restrictions.

After a lengthy Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Government agreed that sporting events should be played behind closed doors with social gatherings before and after to be avoided.

Gardai may also be given new powers to tackle breaches of social distancing rules in restaurants, bars and private homes.

Restaurants and bars serving food can remain open but must close by 11.30pm.

People have been told to avoid public transport where possible and to wear face masks on private transport when households are mixed.

Those aged over 70 have been advised to limit their interactions to a small network for short periods.

Businesses are also being encouraged to advise staff to work from home where possible.

A further short to medium-term plan for the way forward will be published by the Government before September 13.

PA Media