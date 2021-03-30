Taoiseach: Ireland on the final stretch of terrible Covid-19 journey

Ireland is on the “final stretch of this terrible journey”, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin made the remarks on Tuesday evening after Cabinet agreed a phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Martin confirmed two households will be able to meet outdoors for social and recreational purposes from April 12.

As of then, the 5km travel limit will no longer apply and people will be allowed to travel within their county for exercise and recreation.

Construction of housing and childcare facilities will also return on that date, a move that will involve 14,000 workers, described as “absolutely necessary” by the Fianna Fail leader.

From April 19, some additional high-level sport will return, including senior inter-county GAA training, to facilitate the return of the National League in May.

Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD-



"Two people who have been fully vaccinated, can meet again,indoors and outdoors, allowing our oldest citizens, who have had a particularly difficult year, to reconnect."

But the Taoiseach has ruled out any relaxation of the rules in time for Easter.

In a televised address to the nation, he said: “By being safe now, while significantly ramping up the vaccination programme, we will enjoy much greater freedom later in the summer.

“Easter is a time for reflection and it is a time of renewal.

“This year, we will not be able to mark or celebrate Easter in the manner we would like, but we can and we should take the time to reflect on the sacrifices that we’ve all made over the past year.”

Mr Martin added: “We are on the final stretch of this terrible journey.

“This summer, our businesses and our public services will safely reopen.

“We will finally be meeting and enjoying the company of friends and family once again.”

Among the measures announced on Tuesday were a return of outdoor sports training for under-18s, along with golf and outdoor tennis from April 26.

Your guide to the upcoming changes from the 12th of April

Outdoor visitor attractions like zoos and wildlife parks will also return on that date.

April 26 will also see the number of mourners allowed to attend funerals increase to 25.

The Taoiseach said that by the end of next week, Ireland will have administered close to one million vaccine doses, which will give more options on lifting restrictions.

He also said as of Tuesday that anyone who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can meet another person who has been fully vaccinated indoors.

In May, the Government will examine a phased reopening of non-essential retail, personal services such as hairdressers, all non-contact sports training, religious services, museums, galleries and libraries.

Depending on progress, Government will then look at the reopening of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses in the month of June.

Expectations for reopening were dampened somewhat by a stark warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that reopening too much, too fast will risk a fourth wave of the virus.

Although April 5 was marked as the date for easing restrictions, Cabinet ministers agreed to hold off until April 12.

The Government’s priority has been for the full return of schools, with all primary and secondary students to return after the Easter break.

The Tanaiste said it was a “hopeful day” but he acknowledged there would be “significant disappointment” among a lot of businesses and workers across the country by the phased reopening.

We're taking a cautious approach with today's changes but there is hope

Leo Varadkar said he wanted to make sure that when businesses reopen they do so “for good”.

“It makes sense to wait a little while longer, so that we can get more people vaccinated, and make sure that when we open, we do so in a sustainable way,” he added.

Mr Varadkar told a press conference following the Taoiseach’s announcement that the Government will examine the full reopening of construction, non-essential retail, personal services and religious services at the end of April with a view to commencing in early May.

He added that all going to plan the Government would consider reopening hospitality in June.

“But this of course is all contingent on things going in the right direction In relation to the virus, hospitals, variants and vaccines in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

The Government’s financial supports for businesses and workers will stay in place throughout the easing of restrictions.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Government was lifting the restrictions slowly in a bid to avoid a fourth wave of the disease.

“It’s very slow, it’s cautious, it’s not a huge opening up,” Mr Ryan said.

“But for our older people, there is now a sense of the path to recovery. Over 70 if you’ve had a second jab, two weeks later you can start meeting up with other people in the same circumstance.

“That isolation that cocooning is starting to crack.”

We can and should be hopeful and optimistic of an enjoyable summer that's much better than what we've experienced over the past six months. Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the Government’s new measures would see the country through the coming weeks to “brighter days and better times ahead”.

“By July, 80% of adults will hopefully have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

“This will change things fundamentally. We can and should be hopeful and optimistic of an enjoyable summer that’s much better than what we’ve experienced over the past six months.”

But he warned that the country was “not there yet” with the level of infection remaining high.

“In the past week alone we have reported almost 4,000 new cases and our incidents is 63% higher than it was the week leading into Christmas,” he said.

“Unfortunately, this means that we remain susceptible to a fourth wave of infection, particularly if measures are eased too quickly.”

However he said this risk would be reduced if cases are kept under control in April and May.

