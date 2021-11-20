Taoiseach: Ireland in ‘difficult’ phase of the pandemic

Ireland is going through a “difficult” phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin, speaking in Cork on Saturday, said that he believed people were listening to latest public health advice amid growing concern about the pressure on the health system.

He told reporters: “We are now going through another difficult and very challenging phase of the pandemic, in this fourth surge.

“Every effort will be made to alleviate the pressures on our health service.

“We do get a sense that people are aware now and a seized on the situation, in terms of their behaviour.”

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said that Ireland is “taking all mitigating actions” as the country copes with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

It comes as nearly 6,000 cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland on Saturday.

Mr Reid, in a tweet on Saturday morning, said: “We’re surging across the whole health system and taking all mitigating actions.

“We value and appreciate everyone’s support.”

A further 5,959 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

According to the latest figures, there are 640 patients in hospitals with the disease, with 121 in intensive care.

Some #COVID19 updates. 200,500 lab tests done in the past 7 days. 550,000 boosters & 3rd doses administered so far. 640 hospital patients, 118 in ICU. We're surging across the whole health system & taking all mitigating actions. We value & appreciate everyone's support. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) November 20, 2021

A booster programme is currently being rolled out by the HSE, with 550,000 jabs administered so far.

Health officials have in recent days expressed concern about the potential for a further rise in Covid-19 cases and the crippling effect it could have on the fragile health system.

Some hospitals already foresee the cancellation of elective treatments in the coming days as pressure builds.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, in a video posted on Twitter on Friday, said it was possible Ireland could record 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in December.

“The next few weeks will be difficult for everybody,” he predicted.

Our modelling suggests that we will record upwards of 200,000 cases of #COVID19 in December.



This is not inevitable. These people have not yet been infected and, together, we can avoid this case load and ensuing impact on our Health Service.



ℹ️🦠👇pic.twitter.com/FGUHI9x4Yk — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) November 19, 2021

Earlier this week, the Government introduced a set of fresh measures it hopes will slow the spread of Covid-19.

This includes ordering that pubs, nightclubs and restaurants should now have a midnight closing time while people are also being asked to work from home if possible.

It will take several days for health officials to be able to say if the new measures are having the desired effect and if Ireland can avoid the return of tougher restrictions, which have not been ruled out by Mr Martin.

On Friday night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected.

“Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.”