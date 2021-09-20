Taoiseach hails ‘significant and welcome’ milestone as workers return to offices

Micheal Martin said ‘today is an important day for the economy, and society as a whole’ (Conor McCabe/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has hailed a “significant and welcome” milestone for Ireland as staff across the country return to the workplace.

From Monday, thousands of workers will return to the office for the first time in more than 18 months, as restrictions on working from home are eased.

Staff are returning to offices throughout the country in a phased and staggered basis, marking a big step in Ireland’s exit out of lockdown restrictions.

In the coming weeks, the Government will also announce plans to mark the “sacrifice and efforts” of frontline workers, as well as those who lost their lives in the pandemic, the Taoiseach said.

He said: “Today marks another significant, and welcome, milestone for Ireland as we continue to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is an important day for businesses welcoming staff back to the workplace, and for indoor sports, arts, and cultural classes.

“Today is an important day for the economy, and society as a whole.”

Mr Martin said Ireland’s progress had been made possible by the hard work of the Irish people, and the “exceptional” vaccination rollout, with more than 90% of adults now fully vaccinated.

“In the coming weeks, the Government will announce how we intend to mark the sacrifice and efforts of frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“We will ask too how we can best honour and commemorate all those who lost their lives in this terrible and unprecedented pandemic.”

He added: “I know how challenging the necessary public health restrictions have been for young and old, who have had much of their working, artistic, cultural and sporting lives on hold for so long.

“We have come through a lot together, getting our children back to the classroom, the return of hospitality and retail, and re-opening society in a safe and phased way.

“And the strategy has worked.

“If we continue this progress, we can look forward to the further removal of public health restrictions, to be replaced by guidance and advice.”

Mr Martin also sounded a note of caution, saying that despite the progress made “we cannot let our guard down, and we all have a part to play in protecting our hospitals and most vulnerable”.

In guidelines published by the Government, employers have been urged to develop a long-term return to work policy, which will allow for workplaces to open for “specific business requirements”.

For many workers, it will be the first time they will step back into an office since March 2020, marking an end of full-time working from home.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said: “From (today), the public health advice no longer requires working from home and a phased return to the office begins.

“I know many are looking forward to returning to the office, to see their colleagues who they’ve only seen through a screen for the past 18 months, in person.

“For those who were recruited during the pandemic, it will be the first time ever they’ve been in the office or met their co-workers – even after over a year working together in some cases.

“The pandemic has taught us what’s possible in terms of remote working. It transformed the world of work overnight.

“I hope we can learn something from what worked for workers and employers during that time and incorporate it post-Covid.

“We really want to see remote working become a permanent fixture of Irish working life.

“I hope employers are speaking to their staff to figure out what works best for them and the business as this phased return begins.”

🗓️From 20 September, the return to workplaces will begin in a cautious and careful manner.



⚠️It is critical that anyone with symptoms of #COVID19 should not attend work.



💬Employers should consult with workers ahead of returning. See the updated Work Safely Protocol for more. — Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (@DeptEnterprise) September 17, 2021

Other restrictions will lift from Monday, with up to 100 people able to attend indoor group activities, such as dance, yoga, pilates studios, art classes and indoor sports and fitness classes, where everyone has been fully vaccinated or has recovered from Covid-19 in the past months.

A requirement to maintain pods of six participants will be in place where those attending have mixed immunity status.

All restrictions on outdoor group activities have also be removed, meaning no upper limit on numbers.

Ireland has one of the best vaccine uptake rates in the world, with more than 90% of people over the age of 16 now fully vaccinated.

The next phase in lifting restrictions is set for October 22, which will see the vast majority of remaining restrictions removed.

Mask-wearing will remain in place for public transport, retail and healthcare settings.