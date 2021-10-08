Taoiseach hails potential of all-island co-operation during Belfast visit

The Taoiseach has hailed the potential of all-island co-operation as he attended a series of events in Belfast.

During Friday’s visit, Micheal Martin was joined by Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Paul Givan, and Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, at an event hosted by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chambers Ireland exploring climate change.

He also visited Queen’s University Belfast, where he heard about new medical research being carried out on a cross-border basis, before meeting participants in a community-based initiative in north Belfast that helps women to train in non-traditional sectors and trades.

The Taoiseach also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol with NI political leaders, a day after the European Commission Vice-President, Maros Sefcovic, said the EU would bring forward new proposals.

Speaking to the media at the end of his visit, Mr Martin said: “I have had a very fruitful day in Northern Ireland, covering a lot of themes – climate early on, in terms of the conference I addressed with the First Minister and the Deputy First Minister.

“Again illustrating the commonality of the challenge to the island of Ireland and how climate and biodiversity retention recognises no border.

“I pointed out the contribution that our Shared Island initiative can play in terms of dealing with the climate agenda, particularly in terms of cross-border projects around protecting biodiversity, electric vehicle chargers in more rural areas, greenways across the border.”

This week the Irish Government announced a significant increase for cross-border investment, with its commitment of 500 million euros (£426.8 million) to the Shared Island Fund set to be at least doubled by 2030.

Mr Martin continued: “In terms of research, I had a very interesting visit to Queen’s University and had a presentation from the science community there.

“Again seeing first-class projects and getting a presentation on the type of all-island projects that are already under way.

“The all-island bio-bank for example … also initiatives in particular forms of cancer research, medicines being developed.

“Then we had a broader discussion with Queen’s University authorities in respect of the Shared Island initiative on research.

“The entire project has been inundated with calls, with collaborations between third-level institutions across the island. It is very gratifying to see that. All strands of this initiative well subscribed.

“It offers us great possibilities in terms of all-island research projects that solve problems, contribute to the solution of problems the island faces, be it climate change, be it cancer or other areas of health like infectious diseases, be it cybersecurity.

“Those are the themes that will be covered by these research projects.”

The Taoiseach said his talks with political leaders stressed the importance of getting solutions to issues around the protocol.

He said: “I met with political leaders representing different political parties, focusing in on the issues around the European Union/United Kingdom relationship, the protocol, the necessity of protecting the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and trying to make sure we can get a resolution to the issues that are of genuine concern to people in Northern Ireland.”