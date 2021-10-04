Taoiseach denies Attorney General’s private work is ‘conflict of interest’

The Taoiseach has rejected accusations that the Government’s most senior legal adviser acting as a barrister in a case involving the state was a “conflict of interest”.

It was reported last week that Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General, was acting in a private capacity for former directors of Independent News & Media (INM) in the company’s proceedings with High Court-appointed inspectors.

The Irish Times reported he had been granted permission by the Government to continue working on several outstanding cases after his appointment.

Micheal Martin confirmed that Mr Gallagher has worked in three separate cases since he took up the senior adviser’s role.

I asked the Attorney General to serve because of his ability, because of his work ethic and because of his integrity. Micheal Martin

He said two of those concluded earlier this year, but that the case involving the INM was delayed because of Covid restrictions.

The Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall told the Dail last week that his involvement in the case was a “stunning” conflict of interest.

Asked whether he has full confidence in the Attorney General, Mr Martin said: “I do, of course, have full confidence in the Attorney General.

“I asked the Attorney General to serve because of his ability, because of his work ethic and because of his integrity.

“He did indicate that he wanted to finish up three professional obligations that he had in respect of three cases.

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheal Martin rejected accusations that Paul Gallagher’s role in a case involving the state was a ‘conflict of interest’ (Julien Behal Photography/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheal Martin rejected accusations that Paul Gallagher’s role in a case involving the state was a ‘conflict of interest’ (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

“One with respect to the recapitalisation of Irish Permanent, which I think went back to 2011.

“He just participated in one hearing in relation to that, which took about four-and-a-half hours and that finished last November.

“The second was a commercial case and that took about 16 hours at a hearing in relation to that and that concluded last February.

“Then there was a third, which is cross-examination of one witness in the High Court inspection process involving former directors in Independent News and Media and that took up two Saturdays.”

Mr Martin said his role in the case finished last Saturday.

“Just to make the point in relation to assertions of conflict of interest, there couldn’t be any conflict of interest,” Mr Martin added.

“There wasn’t in any of those three cases.”

He said before any Attorney General, prior to their appointment, would alert Cabinet of any outstanding cases they are involved in.

Mr Martin claimed Mr Gallagher didn’t provide any advice in the cases.

“He just wanted to finish up aspects of all three cases and that’s it,” he added.

“He’s a man of exceptional ability. His work ethic is second to none, he had strong public interest approach in terms of how he conducts his work and he is a man of of the highest integrity.”