Taoiseach calls on international community to play ‘full part’ in Afghan crisis

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has called on the international community to play its “full part” in facilitating refugees and providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Mr Martin said he was “deeply concerned” by the unfolding situation in the country and that the pace of developments had “taken many by surprise”.

The UN Security Council, of which Ireland is a member, is met to discuss the situation on Monday, while the EU Foreign Affairs Council is to meet on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach said: “I fully endorse the call from UN Secretary General António Guterres for the Taliban to exercise the utmost restraint.

“Protecting lives, meeting humanitarian needs and respecting people’s human rights are paramount.

“All parties, including the Taliban, are obliged to, and must, respect international humanitarian law.

“The international community must play its full part in providing humanitarian aid and facilitating refugees. Ireland will participate fully in these efforts.”

Ireland’s response to the crisis is being coordinated by the departments of Justice, Foreign Affairs and Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Mr Martin added: “We are also providing support to the small number of Irish citizens currently in Afghanistan.”

The Taoiseach said he is in close contact with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, and they will “continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days”.

Earlier, Mr Coveney said his department is working to get 15 Irish nationals out of Afghanistan, as he spoke of his concerns about the “chaotic situation” in the country.

Simon Coveney said there are 23 Irish nationals in Afghanistan, with 15 of them wanting to get out of the country.

The Fine Gael minister said his department has been helping Irish nationals evacuate on commercial flights, but they have been cancelled.

There is now an effort to find alterative routes out for nationals and foreigners by working with other EU countries, the UK and the US.

Kabul airport has so far not come under attack but there are fears that could change quickly with Taliban insurgents now effectively in control of the capital.

Triumphal fighters were pictured in the presidential palace abandoned by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country while his forces gave up the city without a fight.

Mr Coveney said that Ireland has agreed to take another 100 to 150 refugees.

“I have agreed with Roderic O’Gorman that we would make available between 100 and 150 more places in terms of refugees and will be prioritising human rights organisations, media, women and girls obviously and other family members that are vulnerable,” he told RTE.

“I think there are 23 Irish nationals in the country and we have been in contact with them all, either directly or through organisations they work for.

“Many of them work with NGOs like MSF or WFP (World Food Programme).

“Fifteen of them have told us that they want to leave. We’re co-ordinating that through the embassy in Abu Dhabi because we don’t have an embassy in Kabul.

“My responsibility is for those 23. Some of those are dual nationals but anyone that has an Irish passport or Irish connections, we will be staying very close to try and get them out in the days ahead assuming they want to leave.

“Some have expressed a preference to stay for now, because they’re working with humanitarian organisations and doing very important work that’s unfortunately become even more important now.

“We have already made decisions in relation to providing visa waivers for Afghans who’ve been trying to get out of Afghanistan for the last few days.

“We have already approved 45 visa waivers, some of those people are trying to get out and some are in Pakistan.”

The UN Security Council, of which Ireland is a member, will hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Monday.

Mr Coveney added: “The focus of the Security Council this morning will be a humanitarian one in terms of trying to secure the exit of foreign nationals out of Afghanistan and as many Afghans that have worked with Western countries in recent years as well.

“It’s really about trying to manage quite a chaotic situation.”

Meanwhile, the charity Concern has warned that funding to meet the rising humanitarian need in the country is “seriously inadequate”.

In a statement on Monday, it said: “The original Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the country is only 38% funded, leaving a shortfall in funding of 793 million dollars.

“It is inevitable that funding estimates will need to be revised upward, as the scale of need becomes clearer.

“It is impossible for the humanitarian community to provide the most basic level of assistance without an urgent increase in flexible and unrestricted funding to meet the increasing needs in a complex and rapidly changing context.

“The humanitarian situation and the wellbeing of the Afghan people must remain a priority for all parties to the conflict, and the wider donor and diplomatic community.

“We urge the international community to stand with the people of Afghanistan at this critical moment, in a spirit of solidarity.”

Concern have said their workers will remain in the country and are “committed to continuing our work with communities as the country goes through this extremely difficult period.”