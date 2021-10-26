Tanaiste says there will be ‘implementation problems’ with new nightclub rules

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has accepted there will be “implementation problems” with new pandemic guidelines for nightclubs, but said they will help keep the sector open.

Plans to require tickets for nightclubs to be booked an hour in advance as part of reopening plans were branded “a complete mess” by Sinn Fein.

Government plans to reopen clubs and late bars without restrictions this month were upended by a rise in Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions and ICU numbers.

Pub and late-night industry representatives met with Government officials on Tuesday morning, with new regulations set to be published and come into force on Thursday.

But stakeholders have appealed for a two-grace period to allow businesses to get organised and adapt to the new guidelines.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said the guidelines will be kept under review, but would not be drawn on whether they will come into effect on Thursday.

He told reporters: “To be very frank, I think there are going to be teething problems and I think there are going to be implementation problems.

“We will keep all of these matters under review and we’ll keep engaging with the sector.

“The most important thing is that we managed to get the sector open.

“The second most important thing is that we make sure the sector stays open.

“That’s why we wanted the ticketing regime, to make sure that people are fully vaccinated and to make sure that capacity limits are maintained.

“To make sure that we can do contact tracing if there’s an outbreak in a nightclub or in a bar.”

Mr Varadkar urged people to keep an “open mind” on the guidelines, which he said are in place “to keep people safe” and ensure the sector can reopen and remain open.

But the proposals have been heavily criticised by the Opposition and stakeholders.

Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane said: “This is just a complete mess.

“Once again, the Government have failed to prepare and failed to plan.

“How many weeks did we know 22nd of October was going to be the date?

“The Government had said we’re going to watch this, we’re going to keep an eye. They should have been planning throughout that timeframe.

“And they also should have engaged in consulting with the sector, which they haven’t done.

“We’ve had more meetings today.

“I understand there still isn’t clarity there now.

“We now have the announcement (for) almost a week, and we still have no clarity for those people in the live entertainment sector and for those people running nightclubs and late bars.

“It is a really, really ridiculous situation to put them in.”

It's just a pity that that wasn't discussed a month ago or six weeks ago to give them that time that they needed. And now we are where we are TD Clare Kerrane

Ms Kerrane said it would be “near impossible” for venues to introduce the proposals by Thursday, and backed calls for a two-week grace period.

“They’re going to need time and I think that’s a very reasonable request.

“Because for a lot of them, they don’t have an online presence” she said.

“A presence is going to cost them money if they do it online.

“So it’s going to be a problem, but that’s the least they deserve.

“It’s just a pity that that wasn’t discussed a month ago or six weeks ago to give them that time that they needed.

“And now we are where we are.”

On Tuesday, evening, the Department of Culture confirmed that ticketing will be electronic and must be booked at least an hour in advance.

“The main issue of discussion was the requirement for all those businesses who wish to operate as a live entertainment venue or nightclub to use electronic ticketing systems as a condition of entry to their premises,” a statement said.

“It was clarified that tickets must be purchased or acquired at least one hour before arrival and must contain details to allow for robust contract tracing.”

Initial Government guidelines for nightclubs were published on Friday evening, just before clubs reopened for the first time in nearly 600 days.

The guidelines said that, alongside a Covid-19 certificate and photographic ID, anyone attending a nightclub will need to have bought a ticket in advance.

It is anti-competitive. It's going to be really difficult for hospitality and entertainment and night-time venues to manage Sunil Sharpe, Give Us The Night

However, some details are yet to be ironed out between the Government and the industry.

Government officials said at the meeting that only ticket holders should be allowed in queues outside nightclubs and entertainment venues.

Concern has already been expressed about the impact the rules will have on Ireland’s night-time economy.

Sunil Sharpe, from the Give Us The Night campaign, said: “For club promoters and venues, a lot of them have moved towards ticketed events, especially over the last five years.

“But in any case, they’ve always had the advantage of the walk-up crowd, which is really vital, especially as we move into the winter.”

He said that many entertainment operators and the public may go across the border to Northern Ireland instead.

“It is anti-competitive.

“It’s going to be really difficult for hospitality and entertainment and night-time venues to manage.

“We could lose a significant amount of footfall.

“There’s lots of logistical issues,” he added.

“We haven’t actually seen the final guidelines yet.

“We all gave our feedback,” he told RTE radio following the meeting on Tuesday.

A further 2,193 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The latest figures show that there are 513 patients in hospitals with the disease, with 97 of those in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned: “I am increasingly worried about the rising incidence of the disease nationwide.

“Our primary focus now must be to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”

“We are seeing a continuing increase in hospitalisation and intensive care admissions, a substantial amount of whom are not fully vaccinated, placing our frontline healthcare services, including non-Covid care, under significant pressure.”