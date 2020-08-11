Suspected Covid-19 outbreak at Co Kildare hospital

A suspected Covid-19 outbreak at a Co Kildare hospital is being tackled, a health union said.

Staff at Naas General Hospital were reported to be affected by the disease, Siptu said.

Management stated that public health protocols are being followed and that an outbreak control team is testing and contact tracing potential cases.

Siptu organiser John Hubbard said representatives of the union held an emergency meeting with management to discuss concerns.

He added: “This reported outbreak is a stark reminder that as a community, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in supporting all workers on the front line by adhering to national Covid-19 guidelines.”

Restrictions have been imposed on three midlands counties following recent outbreaks.

Mr Hubbard said: “Management stated that public health protocols are being followed at the hospital, that an outbreak control team is testing and contact tracing potential cases, and that engagement with the union will continue regularly.”

