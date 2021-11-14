Surge in Sinn Fein support puts party 16 points clear of rivals in poll

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald is the country’s most popular political leader (Damien Storan/PA)

A surge in support for Sinn Fein has put the party 16 points clear of their nearest rivals, according to a new poll.

Sinn Fein are the country’s most popular party on 37%, ahead of Fine Gael on 21% and Fianna Fail on 20%, a Behaviour & Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times has shown.

The Green party are on five points, Labour and the Social Democrats are tied on three per cent while Solidarity/People Before Profit and Aontu have one per cent each.

Sinn Fein have risen six percentage points since the previous poll, Fine Gael are unchanged and support for Fianna Fail has dropped by three points.

Mary Lou McDonald is the country’s most popular political leader on 50%, nine points clear of Taoiseach Micheal Martin on 41%.

Support for Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is unchanged, at 39%.

Ms McDonald was also the most popular leader among voters under 35, with 59% saying they are satisfied with her performance.

She also secured a 44% satisfaction rating among people who said they would vote for Fianna Fail.

The survey was conducted in a series of face to face, in-home interviews among 912 Irish voters between October 28 and last Tuesday.