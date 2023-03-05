Support for Social Democrats surges after Holly Cairns becomes leader

Holly Cairns is the new leader of the Social Democrats (Brian Lawless/PA)

Support for the Social Democrats has surged following the appointment of Holly Cairns as the party’s new leader, an opinion poll has indicated.

The party is up five points to 9% in the latest snapshot of voter intentions recorded in the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

The same survey shows a drop in support for Sinn Fein.

While still the most popular party in the state, its support is down two points to 29%.

Fine Gael is down one point to 21% while Fianna Fail is up one point to 19%.

The Greens are unchanged at 4%, Aontu and Labour are both down a point to 3% while Solidarity – PBP is also down one to 2%. Independents and other continue to attract 10% of popular support.

Ms Cairns became leader of the Social Democrats on Wednesday, a week after previous co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shortall announced they were stepping down to pass on the future of the party to its next generation.

Founded in July 2015, the party currently has six TDs.

The opinion poll put Ms Cairns’ personal approval rating at 43%, second only to Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin (45%).

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald was rated at 41%, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar at 40%, Labour leader Ivana Bacik at 32%, Aontu leader Peadar Toibin at 29% and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan at 22%.

Ms Cairns, a 33-year-old TD for Cork South-West, joined the Social Democrats just five years ago, while campaigning for a vote to liberalise Ireland’s abortion laws in the 2018 Eighth Amendment referendum.