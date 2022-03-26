| 2.7°C Dublin

Support for Fine Gael continues to flag, according to new poll

Sinn Fein remains the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the Red C poll.

Support for Fine Gael, led by Leo Varadkar, remains low

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Support for Fine Gael continues to fall, dropping to 19%, according to the latest poll.

The poll puts the party, led by Mary Lou McDonald, at 33% and significantly ahead of Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and Micheal Martin’s Fianna Fail.

According to the poll, support for Fianna Fail now sits at 16%.

Support for the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5%.

The Social Democrats are at 5% in the poll, a rise of a single percentage point.

The Irish Labour Party, which also rose to 5%, will be hoping that the election of Ivana Bacik as leader will help further boost the party’s ailing fortunes in the polls.

People Before Profit sits at 3% support nationwide, while Aontu is at 2%.

Support for Independents remains at 11%.

The poll, carried out by Red C, saw 1,001 adults aged over 18 surveyed online between March 18-23.

