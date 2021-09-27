Students returning to campus to be offered Covid jab at pop-up vaccine clinics

The clinics are open at campuses across the country (Damien Storan/PA)

Students returning to college on Monday were able to receive a Covid-19 jab at pop-up vaccine clinics.

The opening of the clinics at more than 15 college campuses is intended to coincide with first-year students attending college for the first time.

The clinics are open at campuses across the country, including Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork and Dublin City University.

Other locations include NUI Galway, the University of Limerick and Maynooth University.

We want to wish the thousands of students, many of them first years, a wonderful academic year today.

And we want them to enjoy it as safely as possible.

That's why pop-up vaccination clinics are being rolled out across campuses.

That's why pop-up vaccination clinics are being rolled out across campuses.

Stay safe, and enjoy.

Niall Collins, skills and further education minister, said: “Today, thousands of students, many of them first years, are beginning an incredibly exciting chapter of their lives as they return to onsite studies.

“The priority of this department has always been to co-ordinate this significant milestone as safely as possible.

“That is why today, in conjunction with the HSE, pop-up vaccination clinics are being opened at campuses across the country to ensure maximum take-up among our student population.”

In Ireland, more than 90% of those aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated – among the highest rates in the EU.

A pop up vaccination centre will be open on campus tomorrow and Wednesday from 8.30am–8pm in the Marquee at New Square. "This is a fantastic opportunity for those students who have not yet been able to be vaccinated," says Dr David McGrath

Mr Collins said: “Young people deserve immense praise for how they’ve handled the past 18 months and I want to wish them every success and happiness ahead of this historic academic year.”

The vaccination clinics will provide first or second doses to all students – including international students.

Many students will be attending a college campus for the first time after the vast majority of third-level education moved online last year due to the pandemic.