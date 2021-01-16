Student nursing and midwifery placements suspended to free up staff

Student nursing and midwifery placements have been suspended to free up staff to support the coronavirus response.

The move will free up those qualified nurses and midwives who supervise and teach the students during the placements to enable them to focus on the battle against the virus.

The suspension, which will last at least two weeks, will impact clinical placements for first to third year nursing and midwife students.

Fourth year student internships will continue, as they are considered part of the workforce, counting for rostering purposes as 0.5 of a fulltime equivalent nurse or midwife.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “I would like to thank all student nurses and midwives for their ongoing commitment to the future of our health services.

“This is an uncertain time for them and I know many will be disappointed by this news. I would like to reassure them that all options will be considered in re-starting these placements as soon as it is possible.”

Chief nursing officer Rachel Kenna added: “I recognise the enormous commitment students have made in participating in the clinical learning environments at a very challenging time.

“The education of student nurses and midwives is a priority for all of us, but this must be done safely, with the appropriate supports and supervision structures in place.”

PA Media