Student nurses to be paid for duration of coronavirus crisis

Student nurses in Ireland will be paid for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, the health minister has said.

Simon Harris said the state’s 4,000 student nurses and midwives would be offered contracts as healthcare assistants – a role that pays a 28,000 euro-a-year salary.

The move will allow students to complete their hospital placements in a healthcare assistant role and enable them to complete their courses.

“I want to thank our student nurses and midwives for the brilliant work they are doing in this difficult time,” said Mr Harris.

“We need all hands on deck through this challenging period.

“This is an offer and not an obligation. But I know so many of our student nurses want to play their role as we navigate our way through these difficult times.

“Our healthcare professionals have shown immense leadership and I will do everything I can to support them.” Student nurses are asked to apply online through HSE.ie/oncall

