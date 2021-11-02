Student nurses and midwives in line for 12.5% pay increase – Tanaiste

Student nurses and midwives are in line for a 12.5% increase in payments in their internship year, Leo Varadkar has said (PA)

Student nurses and midwives are in line for a 12.5% increase in payments in their internship year, the Tanaiste has said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to outline his plans in the area, which could also include a continuation of the pandemic placement payment, in the coming weeks.

More than 100 student nurses and midwives staged a protest outside the Dail on Tuesday, in protest at their pay and conditions.

Addressing the issue during Leaders’ Questions, Leo Varadkar said it was Government policy to “protect and support continued education of all students, including student nurses and midwives”.

He added: “A longer term review of matters related to student nurse and midwife allowances and internship pay has been conducted by Mr Sean McHugh.

“I’m advised that the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will be outlining his plans regarding this report shortly.

“These plans include a 12.5% increase in payments to student nurses and student midwives in their internship year, and also a continuation of the pandemic placement grant.

“Backdated payments may be required back to October.”

Student nurses at present receive the equivalent of an annual salary of 21,749-22,249 euros for 36-week internships in hospitals during their fourth year of study.

Mr Varadkar said student nurses on clinical placement will continue to receive a weekly accommodation allowance of 50.79 euros per week, as well as reimbursement of their travel costs.

Payment of the pandemic placement grant is also set to continue, the Tanaiste said.

“The pandemic placement grant was introduced by the minister as an exceptional payment to support students attending clinical placements during the last academic year” he said.

“But as the pandemic is still ongoing, and staff and hospitals continue to face particular challenges, this grant will now continue to be paid, and Minister Donnelly will announce further details as soon as possible.”

Mr Varadkar also confirmed that Minister Donnelly and the HSE will meet unions the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and SIPTU to discuss the McHugh report.

Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane told the Tanaiste the offers “fell short” of what was required, and warned that student nurses and midwives will leave the country.

They are saying they don't feel valued, and the first chance they get they will be gone. David Cullinane, Sinn Fein health spokesman

He said: “This is an emergency pandemic payment of 100 euro, which many of them said fell far short.

“There is no sense that this will be permanent.

“There is no sense that there is any permanent solution being put in place for first, second and third years.

“I don’t believe that you get it Tanaiste, because if you’re outside today, like many of us were, talking to those student nurses and midwives, they are telling us directly, and it doesn’t give me any pleasure to say this, but they are saying they don’t feel valued, and the first chance they get they will be gone.

“So let’s avoid them going. Let’s treat them fairly, treat them with respect.”

Mr Cullinane also questioned the status of the pandemic recognition payment that had been touted for frontline healthcare workers.

“We heard about it before the budget, during the budget, a lot of talk about this exceptional payment for those on the frontline and in healthcare. And we’ve heard nothing since” he said.

Mr Varadkar replied: “I don’t know when Minister Donnelly will formally bring a proposal to Cabinet but there is a Cabinet meeting on Thursday and one again next Tuesday. So I’d imagine it’s going to be quite soon.

“That may need to involve some back payments as well.”