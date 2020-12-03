Student nurse reimagines Michelangelo painting with Covid-19 isolation twist

A student nurse is raising money for charity by reimagining one of the world’s most famous paintings with a modern Covid-19 twist.

Chloe Slevin painted The Separation of Adam during her time working on a coronavirus ward.

The painting is a nod to Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, which forms part of the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling.

The University College Dublin student is auctioning the painting and giving the proceeds to children’s ambulance service BUMBLEance.

Chloe Slevin with her painting

Chloe Slevin with her painting

Ms Slevin, who is a representative for the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), created the painting after witnessing the isolation of patients and staff on Covid-19 hospital wards.

“It highlights the isolation that I witnessed every day among people, whether it’s between patients and staff and those isolating from family and friends,” she said.

“People are isolating and they are being separated more and more. There are people visiting family members through windows.

“Restrictions are a hard thing to discuss. Personally I am trying to restrict my movements more than the recommended advice.

“Even as we move back to Level 3, I am trying to be stricter with myself and take extra steps to look after myself.

“I haven’t seen many of my friends at all, I haven’t been out much. It’s hard but it does have to be done.”

An image of The Creation Of Adam

An image of The Creation Of Adam

Ms Slevin said that while she may be in the best years of her life, many people affected by Covid-19 are in their final months of their lives.

“It’s not worth it, I’ve the rest of my years to enjoy. For the people who haven’t left their home in months, it’s their last years,” she added.

The student was also critical of the Government voting against a motion to pay student nurses and midwives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity-People Before Profit motion called for the immediate reinstatement of the payment of student nurses and midwives who are in placements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However it was defeated after Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party voted against it.

Ms Slevin said she and her colleagues were disappointed.

Chloe Slevin with a previous painting, Girl With A Surgical Mask

Chloe Slevin with a previous painting, Girl With A Surgical Mask

“Our Government doesn’t see us worthy of an apprenticeship wage, it’s really tough,” she added.

“I’ve had students come to me saying they are starving themselves because they can’t afford a bus home. They are skipping lunch to afford a train ticket or they are kicked out of their houses as they can’t afford rent.

“People are working over 60 hours a week and get nothing. For junior ministers to be on a salary of 140,000 euro but I can’t get an accommodation allowance, it’s a disgrace.

“They talk about our accommodation allowances and travel allowances but I get 20 euro travel allowance a week. Some students get nothing.

“It’s not a surprise that nurses don’t stay in Ireland. It’s an insult when we are given a round of applause but it’s just empty.

“Praise doesn’t help us pay rents, it doesn’t stop us from moving away, we are suffering.”

