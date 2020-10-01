Stricter measures on visits to households recommended across the country

Tighter restrictions on the number of visitors allowed in private homes are set to be imposed across the country in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Officials from the National Public Health Advisory Team (Nphet) met on Thursday and recommended that a visitors to homes are limited to a total of six visitors from one other household after a “deterioration” in the number of cases compared to last week.

They did not recommend that any other counties would be moved up a level in the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions as had been expected.

It comes as a further 442 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across the country by the Department of Health. Four more people died of the virus.

Some 170 of the cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in nine counties.

Nphet said the five-day average for cases is now 412 and 18 counties have an increased incidence rate when compared with last week.

The reproduction number is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4, with the growth rate in cases between 4-5% per day.

“Nphet today noted a particular concern in relation to trends in indicators of disease severity,” the officials said in a statement.

“There are 119 people in hospital with 20 in critical care and there were 32 deaths in September.

“While there continues to be a number of counties with particularly high incidence, the Nphet’s main concern now is the overall national picture.

“Given the disease profile, Nphet today recommended that no more than two households should meet at any given time.

“People should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their home.

“People can continue to meet socially in other settings, but only with people from one other household.

“Nphet have further advised that Government extend the level two measures currently in place for a further period of three weeks, with Donegal and Dublin remaining at level three.

“Nphet will continue to monitor this situation very closely.”

Dublin and Donegal are currently subject to level three restrictions under the Government’s Covid-19 five-tier response plan, with the rest of the country at level two.

Under the current public health guidelines people living in counties under level two restrictions are allowed to have six visitors from three different households.

The Irish Government tightened restrictions in Dublin and Donegal last month as case numbers continued to increase across the island.

The stricter measures include a ban on indoor social gatherings; a requirement for pubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, while travel in and out of the county has been limited to work, education and essential purposes.

The country’s acting chief medical officer said on Wednesday that there had been a rise in cases across the country as he renewed his plea for people to postpone social events and work from home.

Ronan Glynn said the window of opportunity to snuff out the disease spread was closing.

He said numbers were going in the wrong direction and it was becoming a national issue, not just an issue in Dublin and Donegal.

