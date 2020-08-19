| 15.9°C Dublin

Storm forecast to bring severe and damaging winds

A status red wind warning for Cork has been issued by Met Eireann as Storm Ellen sweeps across the country.

By Cate McCurry, PA

A storm is set to bring severe and destructive winds to Co Cork.

A red wind warning – the highest status – for Cork has been issued by Met Eireann as Storm Ellen sweeps across the country.

An orange warning has been issued to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Heavy rains are set to strike and a storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds may trigger coastal flooding in the coming days.

The effects are expected to be felt from around 9pm on Wednesday, with warning in place until midday on Thursday.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Storm Ellen will move over Ireland bringing severe and damaging winds, Met Eireann warned.

There are concerns about tourists in campsites, who have been advised to leave the area.

A spokeswoman for Met Eireann said gale to storm-force winds will travel south east and south west on Wednesday evening and overnight over all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea.

“Winds will reach violent storm force 11 for a time on coasts from Carnsore point to Valentia to Slyne Head,” the spokeswoman added.

“Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

“Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “Met Eireann have issued a status red severe wind warning for Cork.

“People should take Storm Ellen seriously – if you’re in a campsite or caravan park, go home or prepare appropriately.

“Listen to warnings and alerts on media and from local authorities.”

The Road Safety Authority appealed to road users to exercise caution over the next few days.

