Storm forecast to bring severe and damaging winds

A storm is set to bring severe and destructive winds to Co Cork.

A red wind warning – the highest status – for Cork has been issued by Met Eireann as Storm Ellen sweeps across the country.

An orange warning has been issued to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Heavy rains are set to strike and a storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds may trigger coastal flooding in the coming days.

RED WIND WARNING has been issued for Cork due #StormEllen between 9pm and midnight tonight. Please take all necessary precautions and avoid being outdoors for the affected period pic.twitter.com/0iCHxuCkeI — Cork Harbour Weather (@CorkHarbourWX) August 19, 2020

The effects are expected to be felt from around 9pm on Wednesday, with warning in place until midday on Thursday.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Storm Ellen will move over Ireland bringing severe and damaging winds, Met Eireann warned.

There are concerns about tourists in campsites, who have been advised to leave the area.

For the latest severe weather updates on #StormEllen please go to @MetEireann

Latest update has a Status red warning for Cork

Please heed these warnings and take appropriate precautions particularly if camping or in exposed areas

See current warnings at :https://t.co/CW07Rwsvdb — OEP (@emergencyIE) August 19, 2020

A spokeswoman for Met Eireann said gale to storm-force winds will travel south east and south west on Wednesday evening and overnight over all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea.

“Winds will reach violent storm force 11 for a time on coasts from Carnsore point to Valentia to Slyne Head,” the spokeswoman added.

“Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

“Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding.”

#StormEllen will produce severe impacts this evening/tonight.



Mild & cloudy, rain in most areas, drier periods also. Highs of 17 to 20C. Very windy/stormy conditions spreading from the S this evening with damaging gusts.



This animation shows the development of #StormEllen. pic.twitter.com/HOW951DfQv — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “Met Eireann have issued a status red severe wind warning for Cork.

“People should take Storm Ellen seriously – if you’re in a campsite or caravan park, go home or prepare appropriately.

“Listen to warnings and alerts on media and from local authorities.”

The Road Safety Authority appealed to road users to exercise caution over the next few days.

PA Media