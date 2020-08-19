Storm Ellen sweeps into Ireland

The Strand in Tramore, Co Waterford, is closed due to the weather conditions (Niall Carson/PA)

Storm Ellen has begun to lash parts of Ireland with high winds.

Holidaymakers on campsites and caravan parks have been warned to seek alternative accommodation.

A red wind warning – the highest status – for Cork has been issued by Met Eireann as unseasonal weather sweeps across the country from Wednesday night.

A person is hit by a wave crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

A person is hit by a wave crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

Walkers avoided high waves crashing on to the promenade at Youghal, Co Cork, while the Strand in Tramore in Co Waterford was closed.

An orange warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Heavy rain is also forecast and a storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds may trigger coastal flooding in the coming days.

#StormEllen will produce severe impacts this evening/tonight.



Mild & cloudy, rain in most areas, drier periods also. Highs of 17 to 20C. Very windy/stormy conditions spreading from the S this evening with damaging gusts.



This animation shows the development of #StormEllen. pic.twitter.com/HOW951DfQv — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2020

Head of forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack said the country has experienced very unseasonable wet and windy weather for the last few days.

“We’ve upgraded the orange warning for Co Cork to status red for a strong core of severe and damaging winds,” she added.

“Generally we expect Storm Ellen to make landfall somewhere off the Kerry/Cork coast at 9pm and then move off either along the west coast or up to the central midlands and on to the north.”

People get hit by a waves crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

People get hit by a waves crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

Gerard O’Flynn, Coast Guard head of operations, said people should seek shelter if they are staying on a campsite.

“We are appealing to the public not to engage in any form of coastal activity and to be mindful of the risks posed by the extreme tide ranges,” he added.

“We’re heading towards what we call astronomical high end, low water tide which means we get a very, very high tide and very, very low tide.”

He urged the public to stay back, stay high and stay dry.

“We are asking people to stay away from the coast and to stay away from the sea and to avoid the temptation to try and get a fancy photograph or a selfie,” he continued.

“It’s not the time to take a risk.”

RED WIND WARNING has been issued for Cork due #StormEllen between 9pm and midnight tonight. Please take all necessary precautions and avoid being outdoors for the affected period pic.twitter.com/0iCHxuCkeI — Cork Harbour Weather (@CorkHarbourWX) August 19, 2020

Warnings will be in place until midday on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Met Eireann said gale to storm-force winds will travel south east and south west on Wednesday evening and overnight over all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea.

“Winds will reach violent storm force 11 for a time on coasts from Carnsore point to Valentia to Slyne Head,” the spokeswoman added.

“Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

“Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding.”

For the latest severe weather updates on #StormEllen please go to @MetEireann

Latest update has a Status red warning for Cork

Please heed these warnings and take appropriate precautions particularly if camping or in exposed areas

See current warnings at :https://t.co/CW07Rwsvdb — OEP (@emergencyIE) August 19, 2020

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “Met Eireann have issued a status red severe wind warning for Cork.

“People should take Storm Ellen seriously – if you’re in a campsite or caravan park, go home or prepare appropriately.

“Listen to warnings and alerts on media and from local authorities.”

The Road Safety Authority has also appealed to road users to exercise caution over the next few days.

PA Media