Stephen Donnelly admits failing to register Dublin rental property

Stephen Donnelly has admitted he failed to register a rental property in Dublin with the Residential Tenancies Board (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has admitted he failed to register a rental property in Dublin with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said it was due to an “oversight” but that it has since been corrected.

The spokesman said that Mr Donnelly owns a Dublin property with a long-standing tenancy.

Due to an oversight, the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been. The RTB indicated that this should be backdated online, which was done last week Spokesman for Stephen Donnelly

“That tenancy was registered and renewed with the RTB on a number of occasions (2011 and 2015) and is currently registered,” he added.

“Due to an oversight, the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been.

“The RTB indicated that this should be backdated online, which was done last week.

“The minister’s interests have been fully declared every year on the Dáil register of members’ interests.”

It is an offence to fail to register a tenancy with the RTB within one month of the tenancy commencing.

The blunder comes after Robert Troy resigned as a junior minister last week.

Mr Troy left the role after admitting to a number of errors in declaring properties on the Irish parliament’s register of interests.

He has since amended his declarations on the Dail Register of Members’ Interests.