Stay at home to drive down Covid infection rate, Glynn urges

The public have been urged to cut their social contacts to drive down coronavirus infection rates.

Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that while progress has been made, transmission of the disease is still extremely high.

A further 23 deaths with Covid-19 were notified on Friday, bringing the national toll to 3,865.

This weekend, please avoid meeting people outside your household. Our social bubble consists of everybody our entire bubble is in contact with. If you have 1 person in your bubble, but that person has 10 people in theirs, you've now got 11 people in your bubble #COVID19 #holdfirm pic.twitter.com/OHgo5vhDok — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) February 12, 2021

Another 921 confirmed cases of the virus were also notified on Friday.

Of the latest cases, most, 414, were in Dublin, while 87 were in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases were spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Friday, there were 959 Covid-positive patients in hospitals, including 173 in ICU.

As of February 9, 248,284 doses of vaccine had been administered.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Irelandâs COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.https://t.co/lx1E5hp4bL — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) February 12, 2021

This included 158,904 first doses, while 89,380 people had received their second dose.

Dr Glynn made a fresh appeal for people to stay at home and reduce their social contacts.

“We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed,” he said.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have.

“The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

Meanwhile, gardai have issued 6,550 fines for a range of Covid-19 breaches.

These included 4,911 100 euro fines for non-essential travel, 116 500 euro fines for organising a house party and 127 fines of 80 euro each for not wearing a face covering.

Nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country will continue this weekend in support of public health regulations.

