Statutory investigation to be carried out into older people’s charity

A statutory investigation will be carried out into a charity that provides older people’s housing facilities in Dublin, the charities regulator has said.

The decision comes following a concern in relation to the use of the charitable assets of the charity, Cabhru Housing Association Services (CHAS).

The Charities Regulatory Authority said it has appointed inspectors to carry out the statutory investigation into CHAS, which has provided independent living for elderly people in Dublin.

In a statement, the charities regulator said it was important to note that the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

In early January 2020, the charities regulator received a concern in relation to the use of the charitable assets of the charity.

The authority said it engaged with the charity over a number of months.

“On foot of its inquiries, the Charities Regulator has determined that a statutory investigation into Cabhru Housing Association Services is warranted,” Charities Regulator chief executive Helen Martin said.

“The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report on their investigation and findings.”

In August 2014, Dublin City Council was given plans for a proposed re-development of its Berkeley Street facility.

Representatives for CHAS lodged a planning application to demolish the building and re-build with an additional 14 units, increasing it from 21 to 35 units.

Full planning permission was granted in July 2019.

The elderly residents were moved out of the building to prepare for the demolition, however, it emerged that the rooms were then being rented out to students.

The CHAS chief executive Michael McGovern resigned.

Mannix Flynn, a city councillor who raised some of the concerns, has called for a full independent inquiry into the matter.

He said that the residents were moved out and have not returned, and that many are cocooning because of the Covid-19 regulations.

Mr Flynn also claimed that the building does not warrant being demolished, and that plans are under way to refurbish it.

PA Media