Status Yellow wind warning issued countrywide

The Bull Wall in Dublin has seen high winds (Brian Lawless/PA)

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow warning across the whole country as strong winds hit many counties and forced the closure of some roads and businesses.

Southerly winds reached mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, especially in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

Met Eireann warned that strong winds will continue countrywide for the rest of Friday with strong, very blustery southwest winds giving some damaging gusts.

Continuing very windy countrywide for the rest of today with strong, very blustery southwest winds giving some damaging gusts. Widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain also with sunny spells at times too. Cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. pic.twitter.com/i8VE9GNlNR — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) May 22, 2020

Weather chiefs also warned of widespread heavy showers or longer spells of rain with sunny spells at times, too.

Met Eireann said highest temperatures will reach between 12 and 16 degrees.

In a statement it said: “(Friday night) will be windy and showery with fresh to strong, gusty southwest winds and gales near northwest coasts. There’ll be further heavy showers of rain or hail, some of them thundery.

“Lowest temperatures of seven to nine degrees.

“Saturday will be a blustery or windy day. It will be mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with spells of showery rain.

“Brighter further south with sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds, which will be strong to gale force in the northwest.”

A number of businesses, including recently reopened Krispy Kreme in Dublin, said they were temporarily closing their doors.

Krispy Kreme Ireland said in a tweet: “Due to the high winds, we have closed our drive-thru but hope to open again later. We will be reviewing every couple hours and keep you all informed.

“Apologies for any inconvenience guys. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, a number of roads were closed due to fallen trees, debris on roads and broken traffic lights.

