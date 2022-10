Met Eireann has issued a rain warning for 16 counties in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Met Eireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for 16 counties.

The Status Orange warning from the Irish meteorological service covers all counties in Leinster as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford – and comes into effect at 11pm on Thursday night.

It said that heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is likely to cause flooding.

The warning remains in place until 5.15pm on Friday.