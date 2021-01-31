State-of the art ophthalmic laser available for first time in Ireland

A new state-of the art ophthalmic laser aimed at revolutionising patients’ experience of laser eye surgery has become available for the first time in Ireland.

The Ziemer Z8 laser has been installed in the ophthalmology department at UPMC Kildare Hospital in Clane by specialist surgical equipment distributor Hospital Services Limited (HSL).

The blade-less laser has been designed to be less invasive and more precise than other lasers.

HSL said the Ziemer laser results in clearer vision for patients with minimal wound-healing reactions in comparison with the more common procedure that uses a blade.

Consultant ophthalmic surgeon Professor Michael O’Keefe described the introduction of the new laser as “momentous” for the hospital.

He said: “We are extremely thankful to the team at HSL for working with us over an eight-week period to install the technology and train our team on how to use the laser most efficiently and precisely.

“It is a huge privilege to be the first in Ireland to use the Ziemer Z8 model during vital eye surgeries, whilst being able to provide our patients with a more comfortable procedure that offers a higher chance of success.”

HSL chief executive Dominic Walsh said they were delighted to introduce the new laser to UPMC Kildare Hospital.

He added that it would be the only hospital on the island of Ireland to have access to the technology.

“The mobile laser will ensure optimum surgical results and patient comfort, which is vital for outstanding patient care,” he said.

“We are looking forward to seeing the great work that comes out of the ophthalmology department over the coming months and continuing to support the team in the roll-out of this fantastic technology.”

He added: “It is the Ziemer laser’s versatility that allows ophthalmologists’ demands to be met through one innovative technology.

“It can be used during refractive laser eye surgery, laser cataract surgery, therapeutic procedures and for surgical planning by OCT imaging.”

While traditional microkeratome laser procedures use a blade to cut a flap into the cornea and allow lasers to reshape and correct the patient’s vision, the Ziemer femtosecond laser offers a bladeless alternative.

Using very short pulses of energy, the Ziemer laser creates tiny gas bubbles that employ the same entry incisions as the microkeratome laser procedure, without using a blade.

PA Media