State of Irish gambling regulation ‘unbelievable’, says Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein wants to tighten rules on the gambling industry (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gambling advertisements would be banned from TV and radio between 6am and 9pm, under a new plan launched by Sinn Fein.

On Tuesday, Sinn Fein accused the Government of “doing nothing” to tackle gambling addiction as it set out a series of proposals to increase the regulation of the gambling sector.

Sinn Fein spokesperson on addiction, recovery and wellbeing Thomas Gould described the lack of regulation of the gambling industry in Ireland as “frightening” and “unbelievable”.

The proposals call for a ban on broadcast advertising before the watershed and suggests that a similar ban should be extended across all online platforms.

The party has also demanded the immediate creation of an Independent Gambling Regulator.

The Government is currently working on a Gambling Bill, which would create an independent regulator as well as a number of other reforms of the sector.

On Tuesday, Mr Gould said that such commitments had been made before and had not been delivered.

“We’re asking the government to have a look at our document and see what can be put in place,” he said.

The party is also calling for the introduction of effective age verification before anyone can gamble online.

The party’s new policy document states: “The extension of an electoral database checking facility to enable this in a speedier fashion should be explored.”

In Ireland, gambling companies must currently verify someone’s age up to 72 hours after the bet is placed.

Earlier this year, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, James Browne, acknowledged that progress on the creation of a new gambling regulator had been slow.

Speaking in the Seanad, he also said that age verification would be a central part of the new gambling bill.

“Gambling comes under justice, where we believe addiction should come under help. And that’s one of the key points that we want to bring forward,” Mr Gould said.