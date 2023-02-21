Spring cost-of-living package ‘more targeted’ towards families in need

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to the media in the courtyard of Government Buildings, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The latest cost-of-living package, featuring 1.3 billion euros of measures, aims to target support towards families of school-age children struggling with bills, the Government said.

Tax measures are expected to give further relief to the general population, the Government said, as inflation continues to put pressure on households – but there will be no summer energy credit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this further intervention, after a cost-of-living package of 4.1 billion euros announced in September as part of the budget, aimed to help families and businesses to get through the spring and summer.

“It is more targeted than previously, but there are universal measures as well,” he said.

“There won’t be energy credits over the summer period, but we do have the option in the next budget of restoring energy credits to help people with their winter electricity bills.

“But that will depend on whether or not electricity prices come down between now and then,” the Taoiseach added.

Included in the package is a 200-euro payment for working families on low incomes, a 200-euro lump sum for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows and lone parents in April; a 100-euro sum for child benefit recipients in June; and 100 euro extra added to the school clothing and footwear allowance.

State exam fees are being waived again, and school transport fees will increase to a “modest” charge, Mr Varadkar said.

The hot school meals programme is to be extended to all primary schools with DEIS status and all special schools; expanding the scheme to non-DEIS schools will be looked at as part of Budget 2024.

The total cost of social protection measures is expected to be more than 400 million euros.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), due to run out at the end of the month, will be “expanded and improved”, the Taoiseach said.

“It means more businesses will qualify, they will qualify for more financial support, and it will be backdated to September.”

We recognise that people are under pressure, we have sought to target resources in the best way that we possibly can Finance Minister Michael McGrath

Work is under way to develop a grant scheme for businesses that use LPG and kerosene, to reflect the energy usage of rural businesses.

The special 9% VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality sector is being extended until August 31.

The reduced VAT rate of 9% on electricity and gas costs is being extended until the end of October, which the Government said would be of “universal benefit” to people.

Excise on petrol, diesel and green diesel, which was to go up at the end of February, will instead increase on a phased basis between June and the end of October.

Speaking before Cabinet, ministers suggested that the measures were appropriate, but added that there was enough financial “firepower” left for later in the year when they expect further support will be needed.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said that deciding on the measures was a “fine balancing act”.

He said: “It is a matter of judgment. These are not easy calls to make. We recognise that people are under pressure, we have sought to target resources in the best way that we possibly can.

“But we are significantly easing the ending of the various tax measures because we recognise the impact on people’s bills, on the costs at the pumps and forecourts would be really, really onerous if the Government did not step in and provide more money.

“I think it’s really important to underline that point, the Government has to provide more money to extend these measures.”

Mr McGrath said “the key consideration” was to allow inflation to continue to fall.

He said: “It is falling, thankfully, and we want to help that, not push it back up again.”

The minister added: “There will almost certainly be challenges down the line, particularly for later this year.

“It’s important that we have that firepower. By acting prudently now, the Government will be in a position to help people more when we believe the need will be greater.”