‘Some concerns’ over delivery of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines

Vaccinations under way at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. Ireland has administered 250,000 vaccine doses over a seven day period for the first time, it was confirmed on Wednesday. The figure will be key in ensuring Ireland meets its target of vaccinating over 80% of the population by the end of June. Picture date: Wednesday May 12, 2021. See PA story IRISH Coronavirus.

Concern has been voiced over the supplies of the Janssen coronavirus vaccine.

HSE chief Paul Reid said Ireland had received a “minimal supply” of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen jab in May, around 60,000 doses, and so far have no supply dates for June.

“Some concerns have been expressed around delivery schedules and clarity of delivery schedules for Janssen,” he told an HSE media briefing on Thursday.

“We have to balance the pace and model of operation that we have had going over the last few weeks… that’s what we will be doing over the coming days.”

As of Wednesday, more than 2.2 million vaccines had been administered in Ireland.

More than 1.6 million people have now received their first dose, around 43% of the adult population.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry told the briefing that measures taken have slowed down the Indian variant of the virus.

There has been 59 cases of the variant confirmed in Ireland.

“That is certainly of some concern but the measures taken in this country, while they haven’t succeeded in completely preventing entry, certainly slowed down its entry and slowed down its spread, and that allows the vaccination programme to run through the population as quickly as possible,” he said.

Thursday brought 469 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

There are currently 103 patients in hospital with the disease, 38 of whom are in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation, owing to the cyber attack on the HSE.

PA Media