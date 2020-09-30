Some child sex abuse victims contemplated suicide during pandemic

Some victims of child sexual abuse contemplated suicide during the pandemic, campaigner and support charity chief Maeve Lewis said (One in Four/PA).

Some victims of child sexual abuse contemplated suicide during the pandemic, a campaigner in Ireland said.

Freedom from the distractions of normal life increased the intensity of distressing memories, One In Four added.

Clients of the support charity found the change in lifestyle due to coronavirus restrictions difficult to endure.

Chief executive Maeve Lewis said: “Many of our clients are completely overwhelmed by the distress this evokes.

“Some tell us of thoughts of suicide.

“Some younger clients have found themselves back living in the homes where they were abused.

“Others tell us of an escalation in violence by their intimate partners.”

She said the Covid-19 limitations had produced a devastating impact.

“We have continued to deliver our services mainly online and while this has been a crucial support to clients, it is just not as effective as face-to-face meetings.”

She added the normal daily routines of work, school, socialising and family events have always been an important “scaffolding” to help survivors contain trauma symptoms and this has now been removed.

The demand for psychotherapy has continued to grow and today the charity had more than 50 people on a waiting list, many queuing more than five months to be allocated a therapist.

The charity chief added: “We are even more concerned now because of Covid-19 and the restricted lives many survivors are forced to live.

“This is echoed across all the services working with sexual violence.”

She urged a major review of funding for sexual violence services to address “serious gaps”.

