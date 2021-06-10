Some 70% of population to be fully vaccinated by end of July

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said Ireland is now aiming to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by the end of July.Picture by Cate McCurry.

It comes as one million people are to be fully vaccinated by the end of Thursday, according to Mr Martin.

Mr Martin described it as a “significant milestone”.

The Fianna Fail leader also said the target to have 70% fully vaccinated was very much dependent on securing sufficient supply.

Speaking in Cherrywood in south Dublin, Mr Martin said: “The aim would be to try and get to 70% fully vaccinated.

“It’ll be challenging, it’ll be very tight.

“The decision and the recommendations from NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) to shorten the interval between the second doses of AstraZeneca will help.

“A lot will depend on uptake in the younger age cohort.

“It’s very, very important that people take up the vaccine offer when they get an offer because if we all get vaccinated we protect each other.”

Mr Martin, who was visiting the APC pharmaceutical research firm, highlighted that Ireland had very high uptake rates in older age groups.

“I think it’s very, very important as we go down to the younger age cohorts that we have the same levels of participation and uptake of the vaccines as we’ve had in the older age cohorts,” he added.

He said that Ireland has been fortunate in that it has a “very high” level of vaccine uptake rates compared to other European countries.

“Many countries are looking at Ireland with envy.

“The high rates help to give us immunity as a society and as a country,” Mr Martin added.

Mr Martin was visiting APC premises in south Dublin where it was announced that 120 have been created as part of its plans to develop and manufacture Covid-19 vaccines and advanced therapeutics.

“It’s extraordinary the progress the company has made in terms of developing world-class research facilities in respect of vaccines and advanced therapeutics, but now they have moved a step forward into manufacturing at speed and capacity,” he added.

“The big challenge in the next year will be supplying the world and a facility like this can be of huge importance to the European effort and the global effort supply of vaccines.

“We hope by the end of the day one million people will be fully vaccinated, which is a significant milestone.”

More than 3.1 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland so far.

Some 1.4 million of those vaccines have been administered by GPs.