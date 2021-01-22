Some 1,000 fines issued for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions

Almost one thousand people have been fined for non-essential travel in the last 11 days, gardai have said.

Gardai issued 771 penalties to people for breaching coronavirus travel restrictions.

Another 200 fines are being checked and processed, gardai added.

The fines have been issued since they were introduced on January 11.

Last weekend, more than 300 fines were issued for suspected breaches of the public health regulations related to non-essential travel.

Gardai have urged the public to plan their weekend activities with 5km limit, which includes distance travelled from your home to exercise location.

People have also been warned that anyone in a vehicle or group in breach of non-essential travel regulations can also be fined.

Gardai warned that it will be continuing its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend.

A regional breakdown of the non-essential travel shows that 144 fines were issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 315 in the east, 213 in the south and 99 in the north west.

Of those receiving the fines, 77% were men and 23% were woman.

Almost half of people fined were aged between 18 to 25, while 26% were aged 26 to 35, 21% were aged 36 to 45, 8% aged 46 to 55, 3% aged 56 to 55 and the rest were aged 66 and over.

There are still some people who are not compliant. John Twomey

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana said: “The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

“This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.”

Gardai have also issued 30 fines to people not wearing face masks in certain locations, with the vast majority of these – 26 – being in retail premises.

People are advised that under public health regulations, they must wear a face mask in retail premises.

Under the regulations, gardai can take enforcement action once it has been informed of the alleged breach by a relevant authority.

Deputy commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said: “The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. This is very welcome.

“However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health.

“At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“If people want to protect our health service and support our doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to tackle Covid-19 then they should stay home.

“They should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”

