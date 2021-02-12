Snow warning in place for Saturday

Snow and ice warnings are in place across Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning will apply from 4am until 10pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has forecast snow to spread east across the day, with potential accumulations and icy stretches.

There is a weather warning from @metofficeNI for snow and ice overnight and tomorrow.

Take extra care.

Take extra care.

The authorities have warned that surfaces – including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – may become difficult in some areas, and there is a likelihood of travel delays and accidents.

“There could be travel delays and a risk of injuries and accidents,” NI Direct has warned.

“Take extra care. Adjust your driving according to the conditions and reduce your speed, even when roads have been gritted.”

Cold & windy tonight.Rain will slowly spread eastwards, becoming heavy in S. Rain will turn to sleet & snow across the midlands, N & E with accumulations bringing hazardous conditions. Lows -2 to +3C,strong to gale force SE winds.



Detailed Forecast here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/3K4gjmpPts — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2021

Sleet and snow is also expected in the Irish Republic across Saturday.

