Snow warning in place for Saturday

The authorities have warned of potentially slippery surfaces, travel delays and a risk of injuries and accidents.

By Rebecca Black, PA

Snow and ice warnings are in place across Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning will apply from 4am until 10pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has forecast snow to spread east across the day, with potential accumulations and icy stretches.

The authorities have warned that surfaces – including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – may become difficult in some areas, and there is a likelihood of travel delays and accidents.

“There could be travel delays and a risk of injuries and accidents,” NI Direct has warned.

“Take extra care. Adjust your driving according to the conditions and reduce your speed, even when roads have been gritted.”

Sleet and snow is also expected in the Irish Republic across Saturday.

