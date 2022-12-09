Snow falls in parts of Ireland as forecasters warn of wintry weekend

Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue.

Temperatures dropped well below zero in much of the country overnight.

Heavy snow fell in Dublin and several other areas.

Met Eireann said it would remain very cold and dry for much of Ireland through Friday.

A yellow status ice and low temperature warning remained in place throughout the state on Friday morning.

In Co Donegal a yellow status snow and ice warning is in effect until noon on Saturday.

Met Eireann has warned of icy stretches, some lying snow and patches of freezing fog in some areas of the country.

Wintry showers are forecast for northern and western coastal counties, some of which are set to be heavy.

Temperatures were not expected to rise above 4C on Friday and a widespread “sharp to severe” frost was expected on Friday night, with lows of minus 5C forecast.

Met Eireann said the cold weather is likely to continue through the weekend.

The Road Safety Authority has warned that road users should be aware of the dangers caused by a drop in temperatures, and should watch out for black ice.

Concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, and for those who are sleeping rough.

The Government said that an energy supply warning could be made in the next two weeks.

This is due to a drop in temperature causing an increase in demand for energy, while low wind levels are expected to lead to lower energy supplies.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for counties Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Londonderry.

Snow was forecast for the region on Friday night with temperatures set to drop as low as minus 4C.