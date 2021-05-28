Skeletal remains found in car submerged in water

Skeletal remains have been found in a car that was found in water in Co Cork.

The submerged car was discovered by divers on Wednesday off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven.

The scene was preserved as the Garda Water Unit conducted a search operation and was able to recover the car from the water the following day.

The car was being technically examined and has been confirmed as a red Toyota, 98-C-18625.

During the technical examination of the car, gardai discovered skeletal remains.

The remains are being transferred to Cork City Morgue where an examination will be carried out.

The local coroner has also been notified.

The results of the examination, and DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, will hopefully assist in confirming the identity of the remains, gardai said.