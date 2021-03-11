Skeletal remains discovered in investigation into murder of teenager

Skeletal remains have been discovered by gardai as part of an investigation into the murder of a teenager in January 2020 (Niall Carson/PA)

Partial skeletal remains have been discovered by gardai investigating the murder of a teenager in January 2020.

Detectives in Drogheda ordered searches in an outdoor area close to Rathmullen Park in the town on Wednesday morning.

A Garda statement said: “This afternoon, Thursday 11th March 2021, gardai have discovered partial skeletal remains.

“The Garda Technical Bureau, are at the scene as part of the ongoing operation.

“The search area remains sealed off and the searches are ongoing.”

Dozens of gardai took part in the search.

Legal reasons prevent the naming of the victim.

PA Media