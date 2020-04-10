| 15.8°C Dublin

Skeletal human remains found in Dublin residential development

The discovery was made during works on common ground at the Lissenfield development in Rathmines.

Garda at the scene in Rathmines, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By David Young, PA

Partial human remains have been found in the grounds of a residential development in south Dublin.

The discovery was during works on a tree-lined common area close to apartments in the Lissenfield development in Rathmines on Thursday evening.

Garda forensic officers at the scene in Rathmines, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Gardai said partial human skeletal remains had been found at the site, which is located off the Lower Rathmines Road.

A garda spokesman said on Friday: “A forensic anthropologist has visited the site and will continue his examinations along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau this morning.”

Forensic officers in white suits were at the site on Friday morning. A garda cordon was in place.

